What is Tuition Coin (TUIT)

TUIT is used to provide micro rewards and sponsorships to children on EdTech platforms. By offering rewards for academic achievements, TUIT motivates users, whether students, parents, or guardians, to take a more active role in the learning process. TUIT aims to support children in saving for future education expenses and college tuition. To achieve this, users of all our EdTech partners are required to vest until the children reach 18 years of age. This extended vesting period ensures the stability of the entire ecosystem.

Tuition Coin (TUIT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Tuition Coin (TUIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tuition Coin (TUIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TUIT token's extensive tokenomics now!