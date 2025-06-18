What is TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER)

TUCKER CARLSON is a coin inspired by America’s most-watched talk show host – Tucker Carlson. Since his departure from Fox News, Tucker has been America’s leading conservative voice in mainstream media. Launched in October 2023, $TUCKER is one of the first Tucker Carlson-inspired meme coins that aims to make Tucker more popular and help veterans. The token has a flat 1% tax to fund donations to the "Wounded Warrior" non-profit organization that treats disabled veterans from the US military. The project also has it's own NFT called "The Tucker Interviews" with 900 NFTs. The contract was written and audited by professional auditor, RugFreeCoins, and renounced.

