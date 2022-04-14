Tubbi (TUBBI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tubbi (TUBBI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tubbi (TUBBI) Information $TUBBI is a utility-driven token built on the SUI blockchain, designed to integrate seamlessly into gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other blockchain ecosystems. Its primary focus lies in bridging the gap between entertainment and real-world applications by providing tangible use cases such as gaming rewards, liquidity provision, and decentralized trading. As a core component of its ecosystem, $TUBBI empowers users through seamless integrations, low-cost and high-speed transactions, and a robust tokenomics model that fosters sustainable growth. By aligning with platforms in gaming, DeFi, and beyond, $TUBBI enhances adoption and drives engagement, creating a vibrant community of users, developers, and stakeholders. Official Website: https://tubbi.meme Whitepaper: https://tubbi.gitbook.io/tubbi Buy TUBBI Now!

Tubbi (TUBBI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tubbi (TUBBI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.66K $ 2.66K $ 2.66K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.66K $ 2.66K $ 2.66K All-Time High: $ 0.00019738 $ 0.00019738 $ 0.00019738 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Tubbi (TUBBI) price

Tubbi (TUBBI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tubbi (TUBBI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TUBBI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TUBBI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TUBBI's tokenomics, explore TUBBI token's live price!

TUBBI Price Prediction Want to know where TUBBI might be heading? Our TUBBI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TUBBI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!