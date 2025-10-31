TTAJ (TTAJ) Price Information (USD)

TTAJ (TTAJ) real-time price is $0.0042944. Over the past 24 hours, TTAJ traded between a low of $ 0.00425911 and a high of $ 0.00458148, showing active market volatility. TTAJ's all-time high price is $ 0.00996565, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00272401.

In terms of short-term performance, TTAJ has changed by -0.31% over the past hour, -3.69% over 24 hours, and -2.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TTAJ (TTAJ) Market Information

The current Market Cap of TTAJ is $ 474.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TTAJ is 111.00M, with a total supply of 111000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 474.24K.