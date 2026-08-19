TSMC xStock Price Today

The live TSMC xStock (TSMX) price today is $ 414.01, with a 2.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current TSMX to USD conversion rate is $ 414.01 per TSMX.

TSMC xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,078,188, with a circulating supply of 7.44K TSMX. During the last 24 hours, TSMX traded between $ 413.9 (low) and $ 437.86 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 889.76, while the all-time low was $ 343.53.

In short-term performance, TSMX moved +0.01% in the last hour and -2.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.80K.

TSMC xStock (TSMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.08M$ 3.08M $ 3.08M Volume (24H) $ 7.80K$ 7.80K $ 7.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.60M$ 98.60M $ 98.60M Circulation Supply 7.44K 7.44K 7.44K Total Supply 238,148.1095463072 238,148.1095463072 238,148.1095463072

The current Market Cap of TSMC xStock is $ 3.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.80K. The circulating supply of TSMX is 7.44K, with a total supply of 238148.1095463072. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.60M.