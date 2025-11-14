TruthAiSwarm (TRUTHAI) Tokenomics
TruthAlSwarm is a decentralized intelligence system powered by blockchain technology, focusing on truth and transparency. It operates as an Al-driven platform integrated with cryptocurrency chains, ensuring data integrity, accountability, and immutability. Truth Al Swarm is dedicated to becoming the pinnacle of artificial intelligence, leveraging blockchain technology to ensure transparency, accuracy, and integrity. Our journey is one of continuous refinement, fueled by collaboration and a commitment to truth. With every iteration, Truth Al Swarm moves closer to becoming the most reliable and intelligent Al solution globally. Together, we build a future where truth is indisputable.
TruthAiSwarm (TRUTHAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TruthAiSwarm (TRUTHAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRUTHAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRUTHAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
