trustInWeb3 Price (T3AI)
The live price of trustInWeb3 (T3AI) today is 0.00022597 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 223.64K USD. T3AI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key trustInWeb3 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- trustInWeb3 price change within the day is +8.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 989.67M USD
During today, the price change of trustInWeb3 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of trustInWeb3 to USD was $ -0.0000532331.
In the past 60 days, the price change of trustInWeb3 to USD was $ -0.0001559627.
In the past 90 days, the price change of trustInWeb3 to USD was $ -0.0016694787583308828.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000532331
|-23.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001559627
|-69.01%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0016694787583308828
|-88.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of trustInWeb3: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.77%
+8.05%
+10.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
t3 (trustInWeb3) is an AI-backed under-collateralized lending protocol aimed at enhancing capital efficiency in decentralized finance. Traditional DeFi lending requires over-collateralization, limiting market participation. t3 addresses this by employing an AI agent as a trusted intermediary, integrating advanced risk management, modern portfolio theory, and statistical modeling. This approach enables lower collateral requirements while maintaining robust risk control, making DeFi lending more accessible and efficient.
