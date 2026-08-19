Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesUNITREEEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live TRUST AI price today is 0.00821934 USD.TRT market cap is 31,233 USD. Track real-time TRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live TRUST AI price today is 0.00821934 USD.TRT market cap is 31,233 USD. Track real-time TRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About TRT

TRT Price Info

What is TRT

TRT Whitepaper

TRT Official Website

TRT Tokenomics

TRT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

TRUST AI Logo

TRUST AI Price (TRT)

Unlisted

1 TRT to USD Live Price:

$0.00821934
$0.00821934$0.00821934
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
TRUST AI (TRT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:20:49 (UTC+8)

TRUST AI Price Today

The live TRUST AI (TRT) price today is $ 0.00821934, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00821934 per TRT.

TRUST AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 31,233, with a circulating supply of 3.80M TRT. During the last 24 hours, TRT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.0, while the all-time low was $ 0.00549519.

In short-term performance, TRT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.05.

TRUST AI (TRT) Market Information

$ 31.23K
$ 31.23K$ 31.23K

$ 74.05
$ 74.05$ 74.05

$ 172.61K
$ 172.61K$ 172.61K

3.80M
3.80M 3.80M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TRUST AI is $ 31.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.05. The circulating supply of TRT is 3.80M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.61K.

TRUST AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 11.0
$ 11.0$ 11.0

$ 0.00549519
$ 0.00549519$ 0.00549519

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

TRUST AI (TRT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of TRUST AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TRUST AI to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TRUST AI to USD was $ -0.0064676482.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TRUST AI to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ -0.0064676482-78.68%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for TRUST AI

TRUST AI (TRT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TRUST AI (TRT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TRUST AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TRUST AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking TRUST AI Price Prediction.

What is TRUST AI (TRT)

What is the project about?

A TRUST AI ecosystem consists of both conversational and non-conversational AI operating in sync to get the maximum output. It is a type of ecosystem where conversational AI takes precedence over non-conversational AI and all the non-conversation systems strive to make conversational AI systems better.

What makes your project unique?

What sets Trust AI apart is its holistic approach to merging innovative technologies. The integration of AI with blockchain opens doors to unique features such as image merging and promises a robust and secure smart contract creation platform. This blend of creativity and technology distinguishes Trust AI in the competitive crypto landscape.

History of your project.

Trust AI embarked on its journey with a successful Pinksale presale in June, raising over 56 BNB. Launched officially on June 6, the project has experienced significant growth.

What’s next for your project?

Trust AI has a promising roadmap ahead. Plans include obtaining audits from renowned platforms like CertiK, listing kucoin and Coin Gecko, and introducing exciting updates to the platform. The project is committed to continuous innovation and community engagement.

What can your token be used for? The $TRT token serves as the utility token within the Trust AI ecosystem. It can be utilized for various purposes, including participating in the staking program to earn rewards, accessing the NFT platform for creating and trading unique digital assets, and facilitating transactions within the Trust AI network. The token is an integral part of fostering community engagement and contributing to the project's growth.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TRUST AI (TRT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum Ecosystem

About TRUST AI

What is the current price of TRUST AI?

Trading at £0.0060586718608816560000, TRUST AI has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact TRT's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 3800000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of TRUST AI?

Its market capitalization is £23022.59040639720000, ranking #6293 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

TRT recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £0E-15 and £0E-15, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does TRUST AI fit within the Arbitrum Ecosystem category?

As a Arbitrum Ecosystem token, TRT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRUST AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 08:20:49 (UTC+8)

TRUST AI (TRT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about TRUST AI

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

$0.2416
$0.2416$0.2416

-11.50%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

$0.00909
$0.00909$0.00909

-22.90%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.042116
$0.042116$0.042116

+17.99%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

$0.06814
$0.06814$0.06814

-11.31%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

TradingRazor

TradingRazor

RAZOR

$0.00134
$0.00134$0.00134

+179.16%

ZKcandy

ZKcandy

ZAY

$0.9712
$0.9712$0.9712

+56.06%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0004370
$0.0004370$0.0004370

+74.80%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

$0.0001383
$0.0001383$0.0001383

+62.70%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

$0.042116
$0.042116$0.042116

+17.99%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

Hawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFsHawkish Feds vs. Surging ETFs

$172M ETF inflows before NFP: Signal or trap?