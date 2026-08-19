Trump Oil Reserve Price Today

The live Trump Oil Reserve (OIL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current OIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OIL.

Trump Oil Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 58,063, with a circulating supply of 999.96M OIL. During the last 24 hours, OIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00651959, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OIL moved -0.00% in the last hour and +5.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trump Oil Reserve (OIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.06K$ 58.06K $ 58.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.06K$ 58.06K $ 58.06K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,961,888.281722 999,961,888.281722 999,961,888.281722

The current Market Cap of Trump Oil Reserve is $ 58.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OIL is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999961888.281722. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.06K.