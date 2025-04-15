Trump Official Dance Move Price (SHIMMY)
The live price of Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 39.22K USD. SHIMMY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Trump Official Dance Move Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Trump Official Dance Move price change within the day is -4.66%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.69M USD
During today, the price change of Trump Official Dance Move to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trump Official Dance Move to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trump Official Dance Move to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trump Official Dance Move to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-56.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Trump Official Dance Move: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.10%
-4.66%
+32.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHIMMY is a meme token launched off of pump.fun, the token is inspired by the signature dance move of the President of the United States Donald Trump. The project is community owned and managed with memetic content being produced to celebrate the virality of the dance move following Trump's re-election. The token has purpose or function and there is no intention of building any further utility besides memes.
