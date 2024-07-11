Trump Derangement Syndrome Price (TDS)
The live price of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 139.47K USD. TDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Trump Derangement Syndrome Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Trump Derangement Syndrome price change within the day is +0.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TDS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TDS price information.
During today, the price change of Trump Derangement Syndrome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trump Derangement Syndrome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trump Derangement Syndrome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trump Derangement Syndrome to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-47.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-66.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Trump Derangement Syndrome: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.40%
+21.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a mental condition in which a person has been driven effectively insane due to their dislike of Donald Trump. TDS has existed since 2015, this token is a representation of the new and revitalized memetics of another Trump Presidency. The election has been settled but the condition is now on the rise. Get diagnosed. This is a Four Year Meme. Launched with Pump.Fun on 11/07/2024
