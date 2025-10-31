TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 7.74 $ 7.74 $ 7.74 24H Low $ 8.7 $ 8.7 $ 8.7 24H High 24H Low $ 7.74$ 7.74 $ 7.74 24H High $ 8.7$ 8.7 $ 8.7 All Time High $ 16.29$ 16.29 $ 16.29 Lowest Price $ 4.75$ 4.75 $ 4.75 Price Change (1H) -1.64% Price Change (1D) -8.45% Price Change (7D) -8.27% Price Change (7D) -8.27%

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) real-time price is $7.74. Over the past 24 hours, TRUINJ traded between a low of $ 7.74 and a high of $ 8.7, showing active market volatility. TRUINJ's all-time high price is $ 16.29, while its all-time low price is $ 4.75.

In terms of short-term performance, TRUINJ has changed by -1.64% over the past hour, -8.45% over 24 hours, and -8.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.77M$ 10.77M $ 10.77M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.77M$ 10.77M $ 10.77M Circulation Supply 1.39M 1.39M 1.39M Total Supply 1,390,269.213233153 1,390,269.213233153 1,390,269.213233153

The current Market Cap of TruFin Staked INJ is $ 10.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRUINJ is 1.39M, with a total supply of 1390269.213233153. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.77M.