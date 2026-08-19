TrueFi Price Today

The live TrueFi (TRU) price today is $ 0.00111373, with a 8.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00111373 per TRU.

TrueFi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,399,980, with a circulating supply of 1.26B TRU. During the last 24 hours, TRU traded between $ 0.00101077 (low) and $ 0.00118313 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.017, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRU moved -1.72% in the last hour and +10.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.05K.

TrueFi (TRU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.40M$ 1.40M $ 1.40M Volume (24H) $ 18.05K$ 18.05K $ 18.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.40M$ 1.40M $ 1.40M Circulation Supply 1.26B 1.26B 1.26B Total Supply 1,257,020,975.20003 1,257,020,975.20003 1,257,020,975.20003

The current Market Cap of TrueFi is $ 1.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.05K. The circulating supply of TRU is 1.26B, with a total supply of 1257020975.20003. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.40M.