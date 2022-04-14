TROLLI CTO (TROLLICTO) Tokenomics
TROLLI CTO (TROLLICTO) Information
$TROLLICTO is a community owned token that was created after 6ix9ine scammed his fans with his original coin. You can invest with confidence knowing that we're fully audited & doxxed/KYC'd so you won't have to worry about falling victim to another rugpull or scam.
We are the only official TROLLI token. Don't trust any other links or sites. Now let's run this up as a community & make back what was lost plus more! 0/0 Buy/Sell Tax 8% of the Supply has been Burned - We are fully audited & doxxed/KYC'd. Let's run this up!
TROLLI CTO (TROLLICTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for TROLLI CTO (TROLLICTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
TROLLI CTO (TROLLICTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TROLLI CTO (TROLLICTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TROLLICTO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TROLLICTO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TROLLICTO's tokenomics, explore TROLLICTO token's live price!
TROLLICTO Price Prediction
Want to know where TROLLICTO might be heading? Our TROLLICTO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.