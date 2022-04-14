TROLLI CTO (TROLLICTO) Information

$TROLLICTO is a community owned token that was created after 6ix9ine scammed his fans with his original coin. You can invest with confidence knowing that we're fully audited & doxxed/KYC'd so you won't have to worry about falling victim to another rugpull or scam.

We are the only official TROLLI token. Don't trust any other links or sites. Now let's run this up as a community & make back what was lost plus more! 0/0 Buy/Sell Tax 8% of the Supply has been Burned - We are fully audited & doxxed/KYC'd. Let's run this up!