TROLLGE (TROLLGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001225 $ 0.00001225 $ 0.00001225 24H Low $ 0.0000137 $ 0.0000137 $ 0.0000137 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00001225$ 0.00001225 $ 0.00001225 24H High $ 0.0000137$ 0.0000137 $ 0.0000137 All Time High $ 0.00401639$ 0.00401639 $ 0.00401639 Lowest Price $ 0.00001181$ 0.00001181 $ 0.00001181 Price Change (1H) +0.27% Price Change (1D) -8.92% Price Change (7D) -2.82% Price Change (7D) -2.82%

TROLLGE (TROLLGE) real-time price is $0.00001237. Over the past 24 hours, TROLLGE traded between a low of $ 0.00001225 and a high of $ 0.0000137, showing active market volatility. TROLLGE's all-time high price is $ 0.00401639, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001181.

In terms of short-term performance, TROLLGE has changed by +0.27% over the past hour, -8.92% over 24 hours, and -2.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TROLLGE (TROLLGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.36K$ 12.36K $ 12.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.36K$ 12.36K $ 12.36K Circulation Supply 999.60M 999.60M 999.60M Total Supply 999,604,507.947454 999,604,507.947454 999,604,507.947454

The current Market Cap of TROLLGE is $ 12.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TROLLGE is 999.60M, with a total supply of 999604507.947454. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.36K.