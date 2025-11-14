Trivians (TRIVIA) Tokenomics
Trivians (TRIVIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trivians (TRIVIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Trivians (TRIVIA) Information
New Gen Trivia Games in One Single Platform; Play - Compete - Learn - Earn
Trivians is the ultimate trivia&puzzle gaming platform for play2earn ecosystem. The token and the idea has been culminated from a 3-years-old global Play2Earn trivia game, namely OynaKazan/Trivia Superstars (Play&Earn in Turkish), with more than 5 Million downloads and 1.5 Million monthly active users at its peak. This assures Trivians game and team has already delivered a huge proof of concept on democratization of trivia game show business.
Trivians is a multiplayer game, which awards players with Trivian Token, according to their correct answers at different game modes and competitions. It is a decentralized version of classical game shows like “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”, “Jeopardy”, “Weakest Link” etc, all in one place.
Trivians have established a huge proof of concept on democratizing and decentralizing the quiz game show business. Trivia play2earn game concept is very easy to adopt globally, and the market is huge. (Estimated target player market size is 2 Billion players) Trivians wants to become the first blockchain game which successfully onboarded non crypto users and goes truly mainstream.
Trivians provides a variety of game modes such as multiplayer mode, single player mode, 1v1 games, instant play, scheduled tournaments and live shows. There are over 100K questions archived and they are being renewed on a daily basis by a dedicated editor team. With live stream games, our users have the chance to interact with host and the other trivia lovers all over the world.
Our Vision is;
To become a leading trivia genre in the blockchain game ecosystem by gathering all quiz & puzzle types of games on a single platform
To enable millions of people, young and old alike, both to have fun and to turn their intellectual knowledge into money.
To ensure that the game is played for years with the sustainable economic model we have created, with continuously renewed game types and quest
Trivians (TRIVIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Trivians (TRIVIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRIVIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRIVIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TRIVIA's tokenomics, explore TRIVIA token's live price!
TRIVIA Price Prediction
Want to know where TRIVIA might be heading? Our TRIVIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for