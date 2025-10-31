The live TriviAgent by Virtuals price today is 0 USD. Track real-time TRIVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TRIVI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live TriviAgent by Virtuals price today is 0 USD. Track real-time TRIVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TRIVI price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About TRIVI

TRIVI Price Info

TRIVI Whitepaper

TRIVI Official Website

TRIVI Tokenomics

TRIVI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

TriviAgent by Virtuals Logo

TriviAgent by Virtuals Price (TRIVI)

Unlisted

1 TRIVI to USD Live Price:

$0.00055194
$0.00055194$0.00055194
-13.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:11:57 (UTC+8)

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00483987
$ 0.00483987$ 0.00483987

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.24%

-13.80%

+81.40%

+81.40%

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, TRIVI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TRIVI's all-time high price is $ 0.00483987, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, TRIVI has changed by +1.24% over the past hour, -13.80% over 24 hours, and +81.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Market Information

$ 279.95K
$ 279.95K$ 279.95K

--
----

$ 551.94K
$ 551.94K$ 551.94K

507.21M
507.21M 507.21M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TriviAgent by Virtuals is $ 279.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRIVI is 507.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 551.94K.

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of TriviAgent by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TriviAgent by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TriviAgent by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TriviAgent by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-13.80%
30 Days$ 0+51.36%
60 Days$ 0+7.96%
90 Days$ 0--

What is TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI)

Long-term Vision: The first fully AI-driven and blockchain-powered movie trivia game, en route to evolving into a global, fully AI-driven casual game platform operating on-chain, driving gamers' knowledge in various categories. Current Concept (Live): TRIVIAGENT is the first fully AI-powered movie trivia game with Blockchain-based gamification & rewards. Live Engagement. Fair Competition. Tokenized Rewards. Market Opportunity: Global casual gaming market ($19.48B in 2023) projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% to 2030. Capabilities:

  • Automated Content Generation
  • Video Generation
  • Audio Generation
  • Post-Twitter
  • Context-Aware Decision Making
  • Human-Like Avatar

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

TriviAgent by Virtuals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TriviAgent by Virtuals.

Check the TriviAgent by Virtuals price prediction now!

TRIVI to Local Currencies

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRIVI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI)

How much is TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) worth today?
The live TRIVI price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TRIVI to USD price?
The current price of TRIVI to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of TriviAgent by Virtuals?
The market cap for TRIVI is $ 279.95K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TRIVI?
The circulating supply of TRIVI is 507.21M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TRIVI?
TRIVI achieved an ATH price of 0.00483987 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TRIVI?
TRIVI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of TRIVI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TRIVI is -- USD.
Will TRIVI go higher this year?
TRIVI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TRIVI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:11:57 (UTC+8)

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,155.30
$108,155.30$108,155.30

+0.41%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,792.23
$3,792.23$3,792.23

+0.48%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02663
$0.02663$0.02663

+6.30%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.94
$185.94$185.94

+0.46%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9998
$0.9998$0.9998

-0.01%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,792.23
$3,792.23$3,792.23

+0.48%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,155.30
$108,155.30$108,155.30

+0.41%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.94
$185.94$185.94

+0.46%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4684
$2.4684$2.4684

+0.59%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18171
$0.18171$0.18171

+0.57%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.004500
$0.004500$0.004500

-10.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.01471
$0.01471$0.01471

+47.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003009
$0.0003009$0.0003009

+381.44%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0021228
$0.0021228$0.0021228

+2,258.66%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0021228
$0.0021228$0.0021228

+2,258.66%

Fortune Room Logo

Fortune Room

NEWFRT

$0.00000000000000000000865
$0.00000000000000000000865$0.00000000000000000000865

0.00%

DGGO Logo

DGGO

DGGO

$0.000002225
$0.000002225$0.000002225

+48.23%

HODL Logo

HODL

HODL

$0.0042
$0.0042$0.0042

+31.25%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000054
$0.000000000000000000000054$0.000000000000000000000054

+14.89%