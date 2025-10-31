TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00483987$ 0.00483987 $ 0.00483987 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.24% Price Change (1D) -13.80% Price Change (7D) +81.40% Price Change (7D) +81.40%

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, TRIVI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TRIVI's all-time high price is $ 0.00483987, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, TRIVI has changed by +1.24% over the past hour, -13.80% over 24 hours, and +81.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TriviAgent by Virtuals (TRIVI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 279.95K$ 279.95K $ 279.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 551.94K$ 551.94K $ 551.94K Circulation Supply 507.21M 507.21M 507.21M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TriviAgent by Virtuals is $ 279.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRIVI is 507.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 551.94K.