Triceps (TRIX) Tokenomics
Triceps (TRIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Triceps (TRIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Triceps (TRIX) Information
Triceps TRIX is a community-driven token with the charm of a memecoin, built on the BNB Chain.
TRIX It acts as a liquidity generator and provides automatic rewards in $BICS tokens for every holder of just a minimum of 1 million TRIX (1,000,000) tokens. Once a TRIX holder accumulates 50 million BICS tokens, they become automatically eligible for Bitcoin rewards, distributed from the trading fees of the $BICS Ecosystem
TRIX is fully decentralized, with 100% of the supply pooled in PancakeSwap! Lp tokens are burned and the contract is renounced, ensuring long-term transparency and community trust. It was created by a group of passionate BICS supporters who are deeply committed to the project and its future!
Triceps (TRIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Triceps (TRIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TRIX's tokenomics, explore TRIX token's live price!
TRIX Price Prediction
Want to know where TRIX might be heading? Our TRIX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for