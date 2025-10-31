TriasLab (TRIAS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.673709 $ 0.673709 $ 0.673709 24H Low $ 0.819358 $ 0.819358 $ 0.819358 24H High 24H Low $ 0.673709$ 0.673709 $ 0.673709 24H High $ 0.819358$ 0.819358 $ 0.819358 All Time High $ 31.7$ 31.7 $ 31.7 Lowest Price $ 0.631485$ 0.631485 $ 0.631485 Price Change (1H) -0.27% Price Change (1D) +14.93% Price Change (7D) -10.15% Price Change (7D) -10.15%

TriasLab (TRIAS) real-time price is $0.774276. Over the past 24 hours, TRIAS traded between a low of $ 0.673709 and a high of $ 0.819358, showing active market volatility. TRIAS's all-time high price is $ 31.7, while its all-time low price is $ 0.631485.

In terms of short-term performance, TRIAS has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, +14.93% over 24 hours, and -10.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TriasLab (TRIAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.74M$ 7.74M $ 7.74M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.74M$ 7.74M $ 7.74M Circulation Supply 10.00M 10.00M 10.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TriasLab is $ 7.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRIAS is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.74M.