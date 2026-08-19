Which blockchain network does Tri Sigma run on?

Tri Sigma operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TRISIG?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of 1.51% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Tri Sigma belong to?

Tri Sigma falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight,DeFAI category. This classification helps investors compare TRISIG with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Tri Sigma?

Its market capitalization is £20119.05940998960000, placing the asset at rank #6353. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TRISIG is currently circulating?

There are 999679692.162719 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Tri Sigma today?

Over the past day, TRISIG generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Tri Sigma fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.