Trencher Price Today

The live Trencher (TRENCHER) price today is $ 0, with a 4.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRENCHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRENCHER.

Trencher currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 656,182, with a circulating supply of 999.90M TRENCHER. During the last 24 hours, TRENCHER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01056287, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRENCHER moved -0.18% in the last hour and -39.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.40K.

Trencher (TRENCHER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 656.18K$ 656.18K $ 656.18K Volume (24H) $ 38.40K$ 38.40K $ 38.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 656.18K$ 656.18K $ 656.18K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,895,238.97 999,895,238.97 999,895,238.97

The current Market Cap of Trencher is $ 656.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.40K. The circulating supply of TRENCHER is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999895238.97. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 656.18K.