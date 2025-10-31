Trench Digger (TRENCH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.03050234 $ 0.03050234 $ 0.03050234 24H Low $ 0.03552834 $ 0.03552834 $ 0.03552834 24H High 24H Low $ 0.03050234$ 0.03050234 $ 0.03050234 24H High $ 0.03552834$ 0.03552834 $ 0.03552834 All Time High $ 0.524208$ 0.524208 $ 0.524208 Lowest Price $ 0.03046267$ 0.03046267 $ 0.03046267 Price Change (1H) +0.30% Price Change (1D) -13.12% Price Change (7D) -35.95% Price Change (7D) -35.95%

Trench Digger (TRENCH) real-time price is $0.03061398. Over the past 24 hours, TRENCH traded between a low of $ 0.03050234 and a high of $ 0.03552834, showing active market volatility. TRENCH's all-time high price is $ 0.524208, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03046267.

In terms of short-term performance, TRENCH has changed by +0.30% over the past hour, -13.12% over 24 hours, and -35.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Trench Digger (TRENCH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.61K$ 30.61K $ 30.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.61K$ 30.61K $ 30.61K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Trench Digger is $ 30.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRENCH is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.61K.