Trebly (TREB) Information Trebly is an advanced AI-powered platform that transforms creative imagination into immersive 3D NFT models through generative AI and blockchain technologies. Users can create high-quality 3D models using text-to-3D or image-to-3D AI generation, then mint, trade, and showcase their creations in a decentralized marketplace. The platform features a robust token-gated payment system using $TREB tokens on the Solana blockchain, enabling seamless peer-to-peer transactions for 3D digital assets. Official Website: https://trebly.ai/ Buy TREB Now!

Trebly (TREB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trebly (TREB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.33K $ 43.33K $ 43.33K Total Supply: $ 999.18M $ 999.18M $ 999.18M Circulating Supply: $ 999.18M $ 999.18M $ 999.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.33K $ 43.33K $ 43.33K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Trebly (TREB) price

Trebly (TREB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trebly (TREB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TREB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TREB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TREB's tokenomics, explore TREB token's live price!

