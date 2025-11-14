Treasury Coin (TREASURY) Tokenomics
The Treasury Coin is built so the floor price always climbs, no matter what direction the price action moves. Here’s how it works: Every transaction comes with a 1% creator reward. Instead of cashing out, we will put 100% of it In a Treasury Vault, to be permanently locked. As volume increases, more and more supply gets pulled out of circulation and into a vault forever. The Math: $10,000,000 in trading volume → 1% = $100,000 in creator rewards
$100,000 worth of Treasury Coin will be bought on the open market and locked permanently and publicly in a vault.
As the treasury grows, the floor price increases.
Every buy makes the base stronger. Every sell funds the vault. Volatility doesn’t hurt, it builds the floor. It’s a built in Flywheel effect: More volume → Bigger Treasury → Higher floor → More confidence → More volume This isn’t just a token, it’s a perpetual motion machine of value. This is a Treasury Coin.
Treasury Coin (TREASURY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Treasury Coin (TREASURY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TREASURY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TREASURY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TREASURY Price Prediction
Want to know where TREASURY might be heading? Our TREASURY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
