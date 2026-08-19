What is today's price of Trava Finance (TRAVA)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TRAVA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TRAVA is 4745402992.914395, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Trava Finance?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TRAVA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Trava Finance today?

The market capitalization stands at £15454.53944419440000, positioning Trava Finance at rank #6544 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TRAVA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Trava Finance?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Fantom Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.