Meet Trashy the garbage superhero we didn't know we needed. He's a bit clumsy, and rough around the edges but He has a heart of gold, ready to take on the crypto industry's final bosses. Join him on his quest to clean up the blockchain, one meme at a time. With his trusty trash bag of justice, he dives into scams, rug pulls, and shady projects, exposing villains while turning chaos into laughter. Trashy isn’t perfect, but that’s what makes him real, fighting greed, spreading truth, and reminding us that even in the digital dump, hope can shine.