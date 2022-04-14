Transhuman Coin (THC) Tokenomics

Transhuman Coin (THC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Transhuman Coin (THC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Transhuman Coin (THC) Information

Transhuman Coin ($THC) is a 3+ year impact-driven DeSci project committed to advancing human longevity, health, and well-being through cutting-edge science and technology. Powered by a dynamic Scientific Advisory Board featuring visionaries such as Prof. Aubrey De Grey (Father of Longevity Science), Prof. Avinash Singh (a Brain Computer Interface Expert), Dr. Charles Awuzie (a biochemist), Peter Xing (AI innovation leader at Microsoft Australia), and Alyse Sue (former Director of Metaverse, KPMG Australia), among others, Transhuman Coin drives innovation in decentralized science.

Our flagship initiative, the THC-Powered Telemedicine Network, connects underserved communities with affordable and AI-driven telemedicine services, revolutionizing access to healthcare. With payments facilitated through $THC tokens, this project empowers individuals while driving token adoption.

Over the past three years, Transhuman Coin has funded transformative longevity research in Australia and Africa, addressing critical challenges in the fight against aging and disease. Our investments include supporting the FoxG1 Foundation Australia, advancing genetic solutions for neurological conditions, and funding groundbreaking innovations like Abby-Wheelchairs, a project developing autonomous wheelchairs for enhanced mobility.

Official Website:
https://transhumancoin.finance/

Transhuman Coin (THC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Transhuman Coin (THC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 584.17K
$ 584.17K$ 584.17K
Total Supply:
$ 6.83B
$ 6.83B$ 6.83B
Circulating Supply:
$ 6.83B
$ 6.83B$ 6.83B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 584.17K
$ 584.17K$ 584.17K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00158293
$ 0.00158293$ 0.00158293
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Transhuman Coin (THC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Transhuman Coin (THC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of THC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many THC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand THC's tokenomics, explore THC token's live price!

THC Price Prediction

Want to know where THC might be heading? Our THC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.