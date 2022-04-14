Transhuman Coin (THC) Information

Transhuman Coin ($THC) is a 3+ year impact-driven DeSci project committed to advancing human longevity, health, and well-being through cutting-edge science and technology. Powered by a dynamic Scientific Advisory Board featuring visionaries such as Prof. Aubrey De Grey (Father of Longevity Science), Prof. Avinash Singh (a Brain Computer Interface Expert), Dr. Charles Awuzie (a biochemist), Peter Xing (AI innovation leader at Microsoft Australia), and Alyse Sue (former Director of Metaverse, KPMG Australia), among others, Transhuman Coin drives innovation in decentralized science.

Our flagship initiative, the THC-Powered Telemedicine Network, connects underserved communities with affordable and AI-driven telemedicine services, revolutionizing access to healthcare. With payments facilitated through $THC tokens, this project empowers individuals while driving token adoption.

Over the past three years, Transhuman Coin has funded transformative longevity research in Australia and Africa, addressing critical challenges in the fight against aging and disease. Our investments include supporting the FoxG1 Foundation Australia, advancing genetic solutions for neurological conditions, and funding groundbreaking innovations like Abby-Wheelchairs, a project developing autonomous wheelchairs for enhanced mobility.