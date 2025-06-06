Tradfi Bro Price (CFA)
The live price of Tradfi Bro (CFA) today is 0.00004983 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CFA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tradfi Bro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tradfi Bro price change within the day is -8.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Tradfi Bro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tradfi Bro to USD was $ +0.0000015453.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tradfi Bro to USD was $ +0.0000093167.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tradfi Bro to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.30%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000015453
|+3.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000093167
|+18.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tradfi Bro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.81%
-8.30%
-13.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CFA is memecoin on the Solana blockchain. It was created as satire on the traditional finance bro meme that went viral in March 2024
