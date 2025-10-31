What is TRADESMAN (TRADIE)

TRADESMAN is a crypto currency built on the Solana blockchain. The goal of TRADESMAN is to educate other hard working blue collar men into the world of crypto to help the futures of the people who build our world brick by brick. TRADESMAN was created on the 8th September 2025 and our team is based in Sydney, Australia. TRADESMAN is a reward tax token which uses a 10% tax which is then used to distribute bitcoin to all holders, the more you hold the more rewards you will make. Our goal is to educate as many tradesman as we can into crypto and help guide their way through their crypto journey to improve the lives of those who work physically to make the world a better place. The token was launched through a launchpad called "RevShare" They allowed tokens to create a tax on the token which will then be distributed to holders so everybody wins equally! TRADESMAN is a crypto currency built on the Solana blockchain. The goal of TRADESMAN is to educate other hard working blue collar men into the world of crypto to help the futures of the people who build our world brick by brick. TRADESMAN was created on the 8th September 2025 and our team is based in Sydney, Australia. TRADESMAN is a reward tax token which uses a 10% tax which is then used to distribute bitcoin to all holders, the more you hold the more rewards you will make. Our goal is to educate as many tradesman as we can into crypto and help guide their way through their crypto journey to improve the lives of those who work physically to make the world a better place. The token was launched through a launchpad called "RevShare" They allowed tokens to create a tax on the token which will then be distributed to holders so everybody wins equally!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TRADESMAN (TRADIE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

TRADESMAN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TRADESMAN (TRADIE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TRADESMAN (TRADIE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TRADESMAN.

Check the TRADESMAN price prediction now!

TRADIE to Local Currencies

TRADESMAN (TRADIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TRADESMAN (TRADIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TRADIE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRADESMAN (TRADIE) How much is TRADESMAN (TRADIE) worth today? The live TRADIE price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TRADIE to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TRADIE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of TRADESMAN? The market cap for TRADIE is $ 187.02K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TRADIE? The circulating supply of TRADIE is 1.10B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TRADIE? TRADIE achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TRADIE? TRADIE saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TRADIE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TRADIE is -- USD . Will TRADIE go higher this year? TRADIE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TRADIE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

TRADESMAN (TRADIE) Important Industry Updates