Tradescoop by Virtuals (SCOOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0002015 $ 0.0002015 $ 0.0002015 24H Low $ 0.00026614 $ 0.00026614 $ 0.00026614 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0002015$ 0.0002015 $ 0.0002015 24H High $ 0.00026614$ 0.00026614 $ 0.00026614 All Time High $ 0.00039027$ 0.00039027 $ 0.00039027 Lowest Price $ 0.00004655$ 0.00004655 $ 0.00004655 Price Change (1H) -1.86% Price Change (1D) -20.34% Price Change (7D) +34.98% Price Change (7D) +34.98%

Tradescoop by Virtuals (SCOOP) real-time price is $0.00020215. Over the past 24 hours, SCOOP traded between a low of $ 0.0002015 and a high of $ 0.00026614, showing active market volatility. SCOOP's all-time high price is $ 0.00039027, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004655.

In terms of short-term performance, SCOOP has changed by -1.86% over the past hour, -20.34% over 24 hours, and +34.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tradescoop by Virtuals (SCOOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 202.15K$ 202.15K $ 202.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 202.15K$ 202.15K $ 202.15K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tradescoop by Virtuals is $ 202.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCOOP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 202.15K.