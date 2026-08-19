Trade Pools Price Today

The live Trade Pools (POOLS) price today is $ 0, with a 4.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current POOLS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POOLS.

Trade Pools currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,305.44, with a circulating supply of 1.00B POOLS. During the last 24 hours, POOLS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POOLS moved +0.08% in the last hour and -47.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trade Pools (POOLS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.31K$ 9.31K $ 9.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.31K$ 9.31K $ 9.31K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Trade Pools is $ 9.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POOLS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.31K.