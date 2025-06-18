Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN Price (PC0000031)
The live price of Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN (PC0000031) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 189.50M USD. PC0000031 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 189.50M USD
During today, the price change of Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tradable NA Rent Financing Platform SSTN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes the North America Rent Financing Platform Senior Secured Term Notes issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors. This initiative focuses on a flexible rent financing platform with significant equity raised, forming part of Tradable’s $1.7 billion in tokenized private credit assets. It provides institutional-grade private credit exposure with targeted yields of 8-15.5%. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the $1.4 trillion RWA private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user-friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync’s scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain, enabling broader participation in high-quality rent financing credit investments.
