Tracer (TRCR) Tokenomics

Tracer (TRCR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 4.57M
Total Supply: $ 12.50B
Circulating Supply: $ 757.87M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 75.42M
All-Time High: $ 0.00622076
All-Time Low: $ 0.00550013
Current Price: $ 0.00603389

Tracer (TRCR) Information
Tracer is a blockchain-based infrastructure project designed to bring trust and liquidity to the carbon removal credit market. It leverages a dual-token model, TRCR and Carrot, to provide transparent funding, incentivize participation, and enable decentralized governance. By aligning blockchain technology with verified carbon removal projects, Tracer creates a scalable ecosystem for buyers and sellers of carbon credits.
Official Website: https://jointracer.io/
Whitepaper: http://docs.jointracer.io

Tracer (TRCR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tracer (TRCR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRCR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRCR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRCR's tokenomics, explore TRCR token's live price!

