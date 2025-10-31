Tracer (TRCR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00550987 24H High $ 0.005726 All Time High $ 0.00622076 Lowest Price $ 0.00550233 Price Change (1H) -0.60% Price Change (1D) -1.90% Price Change (7D) -0.35%

Tracer (TRCR) real-time price is $0.00558844. Over the past 24 hours, TRCR traded between a low of $ 0.00550987 and a high of $ 0.005726, showing active market volatility. TRCR's all-time high price is $ 0.00622076, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00550233.

In terms of short-term performance, TRCR has changed by -0.60% over the past hour, -1.90% over 24 hours, and -0.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tracer (TRCR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.25M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.16M Circulation Supply 757.87M Total Supply 12,500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tracer is $ 4.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRCR is 757.87M, with a total supply of 12500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.16M.