Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.20M Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 7.08M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.52M All-Time High: $ 9.77 All-Time Low: $ 0.426232 Current Price: $ 0.451566

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TRA's tokenomics, explore TRA token's live price!

