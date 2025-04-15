Trabzonspor Fan Token Logo

$0.455819
+0.80%(1D)

Price of Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Today

The live price of Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) today is 0.455819 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.98M USD. TRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Trabzonspor Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Trabzonspor Fan Token price change within the day is +0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.54M USD

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Trabzonspor Fan Token to USD was $ +0.00388518.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Trabzonspor Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0583507576.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Trabzonspor Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0630195293.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Trabzonspor Fan Token to USD was $ -0.243961663736578.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00388518+0.86%
30 Days$ -0.0583507576-12.80%
60 Days$ -0.0630195293-13.82%
90 Days$ -0.243961663736578-34.86%

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Trabzonspor Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.449526
$ 0.457882
$ 9.77
+0.10%

+0.86%

-2.05%

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.98M
--
6.54M
Disclaimer

TRA to Local Currencies

1 TRA to VND
11,687.654979
1 TRA to AUD
A$0.71563583
1 TRA to GBP
0.34186425
1 TRA to EUR
0.40112072
1 TRA to USD
$0.455819
1 TRA to MYR
RM2.0056036
1 TRA to TRY
17.33935476
1 TRA to JPY
¥65.30062994
1 TRA to RUB
37.48655456
1 TRA to INR
39.18220124
1 TRA to IDR
Rp7,596.98029454
1 TRA to KRW
649.3141655
1 TRA to PHP
26.00447395
1 TRA to EGP
￡E.23.24221081
1 TRA to BRL
R$2.66654115
1 TRA to CAD
C$0.62903022
1 TRA to BDT
55.37745031
1 TRA to NGN
731.64875147
1 TRA to UAH
18.81620832
1 TRA to VES
Bs32.363149
1 TRA to PKR
Rs127.8572295
1 TRA to KZT
236.05042734
1 TRA to THB
฿15.28816926
1 TRA to TWD
NT$14.79132655
1 TRA to AED
د.إ1.67285573
1 TRA to CHF
Fr0.36921339
1 TRA to HKD
HK$3.53259725
1 TRA to MAD
.د.م4.22088394
1 TRA to MXN
$9.1619619