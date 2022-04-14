Torus (TORUS) Tokenomics

Torus (TORUS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Torus (TORUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Torus (TORUS) Information

Torus is an open-ended experiment to encode biology's principles of autonomy, adaptive inference and self-organization into a stake-anchored agentic protocol, perpetually producing novelty.

This creates a self-assembling & evolving peer to peer organism, forming its organs, like memory and immune system, over time. The organism is capable of integrating any piece of technology into its distributed body and orchestrate resources through incentives.

The system operates as an emergent multi-graph of recursively delegated permissions and incentives among agents over onchain protocol and offchain agent control spaces, anchored to the root agent stake.

This structure forms a multi-scale competency architecture with arbitrarily granular and complex specialization, aligning itself towards the stake root.

Every part of the Torus has local autonomy and except the root agent (fully onchain) is unconstrained in its substrate, design and function.

Official Website:
https://torus.network/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.torus.network/

Torus (TORUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Torus (TORUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 26.62M
$ 26.62M$ 26.62M
Total Supply:
$ 144.00M
$ 144.00M$ 144.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 68.02M
$ 68.02M$ 68.02M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 56.35M
$ 56.35M$ 56.35M
All-Time High:
$ 1.056
$ 1.056$ 1.056
All-Time Low:
$ 0.100263
$ 0.100263$ 0.100263
Current Price:
$ 0.391331
$ 0.391331$ 0.391331

Torus (TORUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Torus (TORUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TORUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TORUS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TORUS's tokenomics, explore TORUS token's live price!

TORUS Price Prediction

Want to know where TORUS might be heading? Our TORUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.