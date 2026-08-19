Tori trUSD Price Today

The live Tori trUSD (TRUSD) price today is $ 0.999674, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999674 per TRUSD.

Tori trUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 64,142,870, with a circulating supply of 64.16M TRUSD. During the last 24 hours, TRUSD traded between $ 0.999119 (low) and $ 0.999779 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.001, while the all-time low was $ 0.998868.

In short-term performance, TRUSD moved +0.02% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 520.54K.

Tori trUSD (TRUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.14M$ 64.14M $ 64.14M Volume (24H) $ 520.54K$ 520.54K $ 520.54K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.14M$ 64.14M $ 64.14M Circulation Supply 64.16M 64.16M 64.16M Total Supply 64,163,611.35448858 64,163,611.35448858 64,163,611.35448858

The current Market Cap of Tori trUSD is $ 64.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 520.54K. The circulating supply of TRUSD is 64.16M, with a total supply of 64163611.35448858. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.14M.