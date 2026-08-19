Tori Staked trUSD Price Today

The live Tori Staked trUSD (STRUSD) price today is $ 1.015, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.015 per STRUSD.

Tori Staked trUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 45,774,341, with a circulating supply of 45.10M STRUSD. During the last 24 hours, STRUSD traded between $ 1.014 (low) and $ 1.015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.015, while the all-time low was $ 1.008.

In short-term performance, STRUSD moved +0.03% in the last hour and +0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.87K.

Tori Staked trUSD (STRUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.77M$ 45.77M $ 45.77M Volume (24H) $ 28.87K$ 28.87K $ 28.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.77M$ 45.77M $ 45.77M Circulation Supply 45.10M 45.10M 45.10M Total Supply 45,103,811.39840124 45,103,811.39840124 45,103,811.39840124

The current Market Cap of Tori Staked trUSD is $ 45.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.87K. The circulating supply of STRUSD is 45.10M, with a total supply of 45103811.39840124. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.77M.