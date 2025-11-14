TOPLESS is a community-led meme token built on the Solana blockchain, launched mid‑2025. Embracing cheeky branding and a playful rallying cry—“NO TOP. NO SHAME. NO RULES. JUST #TOPLESS”—it positions itself as a rebellious, light‑hearted cultural statement in crypto, inviting participation through humor and social virality The token’s trajectory includes drama: a rug‑pull at launch by the original developer, followed by a community takeover. This has shaped TOPLESS into a symbol of decentralized resilience—humor, culture, and grassroots control reborn from initial chaos. Social‑driven engagement campaigns (e.g., meme contests),

A vision of building out an ecosystem of apps and NFTs under the #TOPLESS brand,

Community governance, where holders can vote on partnerships and future moves