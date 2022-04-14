toona (TOONA) Tokenomics
Toona is a meme coin on the Fantom blockchain, bringing laughter and creativity to the crypto space. It’s a lighthearted token that focuses on fun, art, and building a strong, engaged community.
Backed by the speed and low fees of Fantom, Toona makes transactions simple and hassle-free. The project is powered by its community, with exciting content, memes, and art at its core. Whether you’re here for the fun or to be part of a growing movement, Toona welcomes everyone.
Understanding the tokenomics of toona (TOONA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOONA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOONA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
