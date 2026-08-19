TON xStock Price Today

The live TON xStock (TONXX) price today is $ 2.6, with a 10.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current TONXX to USD conversion rate is $ 2.6 per TONXX.

TON xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 453,399, with a circulating supply of 174.21K TONXX. During the last 24 hours, TONXX traded between $ 2.6 (low) and $ 2.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.89, while the all-time low was $ 1.5.

In short-term performance, TONXX moved -- in the last hour and -18.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 630.08.

TON xStock (TONXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 453.40K$ 453.40K $ 453.40K Volume (24H) $ 630.08$ 630.08 $ 630.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.23M$ 89.23M $ 89.23M Circulation Supply 174.21K 174.21K 174.21K Total Supply 34,286,059.01527678 34,286,059.01527678 34,286,059.01527678

The current Market Cap of TON xStock is $ 453.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 630.08. The circulating supply of TONXX is 174.21K, with a total supply of 34286059.01527678. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.23M.