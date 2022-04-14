Toli The Trencher (TOLI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Toli The Trencher (TOLI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Toli The Trencher (TOLI) Information A monkey has taken the internet by storm with a hilarious and surprisingly relatable vlog that’s racking up millions of views across social media platforms. In the now-viral video, the monkey is seen mimicking human behavior — from setting up a camera to “talking” to the audience, flipping through snacks, and even pretending to react to fan comments. What started as a lighthearted experiment by a wildlife sanctuary quickly exploded online, with users dubbing the monkey “the most relatable influencer of 2025.” Fans are praising the vlog’s charm, humor, and uncanny human-like behavior, sparking memes, remixes, and reaction videos around the globe. Official Website: https://toli.blog/ Buy TOLI Now!

Toli The Trencher (TOLI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Toli The Trencher (TOLI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.20K $ 28.20K $ 28.20K Total Supply: $ 998.64M $ 998.64M $ 998.64M Circulating Supply: $ 998.64M $ 998.64M $ 998.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.20K $ 28.20K $ 28.20K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Toli The Trencher (TOLI) price

Toli The Trencher (TOLI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Toli The Trencher (TOLI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOLI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOLI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOLI's tokenomics, explore TOLI token's live price!

