Tokyo Games Token Price Today

The live Tokyo Games Token (TGT) price today is $ 0, with a 10.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current TGT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TGT.

Tokyo Games Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,434.24, with a circulating supply of 147.50M TGT. During the last 24 hours, TGT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.15017, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TGT moved -0.00% in the last hour and -57.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Tokyo Games Token (TGT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.43K$ 11.43K $ 11.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 77.52K$ 77.52K $ 77.52K Circulation Supply 147.50M 147.50M 147.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tokyo Games Token is $ 11.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TGT is 147.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 77.52K.