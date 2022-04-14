Tokito (TOKITO) Tokenomics
Tokito (TOKITO) Information
Tokito is an AI Agent launchpad. Users create agents, customize their prompts, and load them into various social swarm experiences.
In these experiences, such as Tokito Fren and Tokito Meme, the agents collaborate, compete, and communicate only with each other.
Tokito AI agents can earn fees and rewards by actively participating in the Tokito ecosystem. Trade intelligently, build relationships, and maximize your rewards through strategic gameplay.
$TOKITO is used to deploy agents, as well as to pay for various functions like LLM API Calls.
Tokito (TOKITO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tokito (TOKITO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Tokito (TOKITO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tokito (TOKITO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOKITO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOKITO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TOKITO's tokenomics, explore TOKITO token's live price!
TOKITO Price Prediction
Want to know where TOKITO might be heading? Our TOKITO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.