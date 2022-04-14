Toki (TOKI) Tokenomics
Toki (TOKI) Information
$TOKI, the Dragon featured in The Night Riders book by Matt Furie.
Toki the Dragon, a creation by Matt Furie, is a vibrant and loyal guardian of the whimsical trio: Mystery, Wat and Hoodrat. With scales shimmering in hues of yellow sapphire and ruby, Toki is as enchanting as he is formidable.
He stands as a fierce protector of his friends, blending his playful spirit with unwavering courage. Whether soaring through the skies or unleashing his fiery breath, Toki ensures the safety of his companions, defending their magical world against any threat.
His bond with Mystery, Hoodrat, and Wat is unbreakable, and together, they embark on adventures filled with humor, heart, and the charm of Furie's imaginative artistry.
Toki (TOKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Toki (TOKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Toki (TOKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Toki (TOKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOKI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOKI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.