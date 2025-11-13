Tokeo is a multi-chain Power dApp, available on iOS and Android, with a wallet at its core.

It provides multiple features to users such as token swaps, Collectible trading, on/off-ramping, risk ratings, charting and descriptions, multiple other tooling

Enhanced User Experience Tokeo revolutionizes the user experience, offering extensive personalization options and supported by an intelligent push notification engine.

It introduces an exhilarating mobile-first approach that caters to Cardano users across the globe, ensuring seamless accessibility and engagement.

Unique Features Tokeo is set to unveil groundbreaking features that redefine the trading experience on mobile devices. Moreover, we've streamlined the onboarding process for new users, making it simpler and more intuitive without compromising security.

Our commitment extends to nurturing the Cardano ecosystem while seamlessly introducing the next generation of users. By facilitating direct on-chain interactions, Tokeo enables in-app token swaps and market-based collectible transactions, all within a native framework.