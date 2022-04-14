Toilet Dust (TOILET) Tokenomics
Toilet Dust ($TOILET) is a meme coin created on the Sui blockchain, designed to add some humor and chaos to the crypto world while playing a key role in driving the growth and adoption of the Sui ecosystem. Unlike typical meme coins that focus solely on entertainment or speculation, $TOILET’s mission goes beyond just the jokes. It is committed to fostering a vibrant, active community that’s passionate about both crypto and fun, while encouraging new users to explore the Sui blockchain.
The project’s foundation is built on the idea that a thriving network benefits everyone—whether you're a crypto enthusiast, developer, or investor. By embracing the lighthearted and unpredictable nature of meme coins, $TOILET brings attention to the Sui ecosystem and attracts a diverse range of participants. As $TOILET grows, so does the network and its ecosystem, creating more opportunities for everyone involved.
In addition to just memes, $TOILET is actively working on expanding its presence across social media, building partnerships, and increasing its visibility in the crypto space. It’s about creating an inclusive environment where the community drives the project forward. So, whether you're in it for the laughs, the community, or the chance to be part of something new, Toilet Dust is here to make a splash—join the movement or get left behind!
Toilet Dust (TOILET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Toilet Dust (TOILET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOILET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOILET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.