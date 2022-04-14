TIMES ($TIMES) Information

The Nordic-inspired medieval world of DARKTIMES is dark, gothic, and grim. Threats lurk around every corner, and there is nowhere safe to hide. DARKTIMES is a fast-paced Brawler Royale, played in a PvP survival format. You’ll begin with nothing but the tattered clothes on your back and work your way towards acquiring weapons and armour as you explore the immersive maps. You’ll have a choice of character classes, each with its own skill tree and combat specialties; each different, but just as deadly as the other. Brutal, fast, and unforgiving. Times are changing.