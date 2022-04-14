Tilt Coin (TILT) Tokenomics
Tilt is the native utility and governance token of the Tilt platform—your all‑in‑one Solana toolkit for trading, analysis, and on‑chain insights.
Integrated KOL Tracking: Tap into curated data on key opinion leaders’ activity and past usernames, so you never miss a trend.
Deep Token Analytics: Access real‑time metrics on liquidity, volume, and on‑chain flow to make data‑driven decisions.
Seamless Trading: Execute instant swaps with optimized routing and minimal slippage, all within the Tilt interface.
Browser Toolbar: Instantly view profile history, token performance, and contract interactions right on X —no extra tabs required.
DEX‑Paid Tracker: Monitor paid promotions and liquidity events across decentralized exchanges to spot emerging opportunities.
Live Token‑Locks Monitoring: Track on‑chain lockup schedules and unlock events in real time, ensuring you stay ahead of large token movements.
Holders of Tilt enjoy fee discounts, priority access to new features, and voting rights over platform upgrades. Power your Solana journey with Tilt —built by trenchers, for trenchers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Tilt Coin (TILT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TILT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TILT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
